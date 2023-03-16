Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.22. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 39,801 shares traded.

Stria Lithium Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

