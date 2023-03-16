Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,998,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Synopsys by 83.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $366.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

