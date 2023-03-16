Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 783,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,094 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $116,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

