Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is National Pension Service’s 5th Largest Position

National Pension Service grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438,013 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.0% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Tesla worth $959,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $180.45 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.46. The company has a market capitalization of $570.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

