The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,757,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,148 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $119,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Southern stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.