The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,039,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 37,354 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $126,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

