Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Stake Raised by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,565 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF makes up 4.5% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.12% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPLC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 256,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $796,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $37.15.

