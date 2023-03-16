TPB Wealth Advisors Sells 123 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TPB Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.23.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

