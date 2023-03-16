TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.41

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.41 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.25). TwentyFour Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,151,609 shares changing hands.

TwentyFour Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £728.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1,015.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.44.

TwentyFour Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,000.00%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

