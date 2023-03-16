Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,197,601 shares changing hands.
Upland Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.43.
Upland Resources Company Profile
Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.
