Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $124,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $783,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,684,351.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

