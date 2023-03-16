Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 3.3 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 335,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

