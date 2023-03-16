VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.69. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 800,491 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNRX shares. Benchmark cut shares of VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 234,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,504 shares in the company, valued at $270,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,392 shares in the company, valued at $433,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 326,339 shares of company stock valued at $608,234. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

