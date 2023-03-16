Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.92

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and traded as low as $38.40. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 18,973 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Wal-Mart de México ( OTCMKTS:WMMVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

