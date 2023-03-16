Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,407 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WMT opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $376.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.