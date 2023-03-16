Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $102.88

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.88 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 88.20 ($1.07). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,175,568 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.13) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Watkin Jones Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.95. The stock has a market cap of £238.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,810.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Watkin Jones Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Watkin Jones

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.90. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

In other news, insider Rachel Addison purchased 49,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,693 ($60,564.29). In related news, insider Francis Salway bought 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($60,999.39). Also, insider Rachel Addison bought 49,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £49,693 ($60,564.29). Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

