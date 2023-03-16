WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314,820 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $29,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

