Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,465 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of WBD opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
