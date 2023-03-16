WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

WHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

WHF stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 206,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $785,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

