Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Workday worth $48,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after buying an additional 541,353 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,103. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

WDAY stock opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average is $163.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.