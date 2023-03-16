Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.26 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

