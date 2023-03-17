126,340 Shares in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ORIX by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ORIX by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ORIX by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX Stock Performance

ORIX Profile

Shares of IX opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

