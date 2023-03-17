12,834 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $523.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

