14,469 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 52.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

