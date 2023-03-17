15,360 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

