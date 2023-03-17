154,386 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 154,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 103,076 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,394,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Baxter International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 158,284 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Baxter International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BAX opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.