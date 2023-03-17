1,600 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $179.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

