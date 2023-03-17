1,680 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

