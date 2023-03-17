1,700 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average is $170.32.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

