1,727 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 393,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average is $132.69.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

