222,660 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 222,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

