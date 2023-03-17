2,567 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $108.17.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

