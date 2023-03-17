2,579 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

