29,308 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Raymond James started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NEX opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

