3,389 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 86,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $81.96 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.