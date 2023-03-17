38,165 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81,565 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 340,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 282,475 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 5.4 %

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $810.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.