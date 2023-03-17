5,122 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

