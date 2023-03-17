5,224 Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cowen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

