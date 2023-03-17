5,686 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Futu by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 41,998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Futu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Futu by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,044,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after buying an additional 42,462 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Futu Stock Performance

About Futu

FUTU stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.