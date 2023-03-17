610 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $280.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

