8,128 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $68,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEP. Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

