Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 353.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Down 3.2 %

Agenus stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.