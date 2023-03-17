Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 353.55% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.
Agenus Stock Down 3.2 %
Agenus stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.50.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
