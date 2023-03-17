Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $214.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

