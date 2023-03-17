Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGM. Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

