Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $48.00 at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

