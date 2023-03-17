Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.00

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.00 and last traded at $110.69, with a volume of 260018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 83,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 66,641 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

