Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,208.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,692 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $100.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

