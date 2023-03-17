American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after purchasing an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.