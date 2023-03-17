Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWIN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF alerts:

Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWIN opened at $21.25 on Friday. Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

About Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF

The Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (IWIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks inflation-adjusted returns by primarily investing in a mix of stocks and commodity-linked instruments. IWIN was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.