Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,300 shares of company stock worth $5,990,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,411,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.